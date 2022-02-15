For today’s forecast, it’s all about the wind and warmth as we’ll soar into the middle to upper 60s. The wind from the south will increase to 20-30mph, gusting to 45mph, or higher, in the afternoon.

Wednesday will still be mild in the upper 50s to low 60s, but our temperatures will be dropping through the afternoon as the front swings through the area. We’ll also see a decent shot at some rain as the warmer temperatures will keep it all as just liquid through Wednesday evening.

Through the night, as our numbers keep dropping (into the 20s eventually), we’ll see that rain transition into a wintry mix, then snow by early Thursday morning.

Models are still having a difficult time coming together on this, but as of right now, it looks like the best shot at seeing impactful snowfall amounts out of this storm will be in the southeastern half of the area. The northwestern corner of the area may not see much in the way of wintry precipitation, at all. And we’ll likely see a sharp drop off in totals over a very small distance. There’s also indications that, along with the heavy snowfall potential, winds could be very gusty during this time that could reduce visibility.

We’ll be ironing out the details over the course of the day as new model data comes in, but keep it in mind that your Thursday morning commute could be a mess with slick roadways before daybreak that could quickly become snow packed.