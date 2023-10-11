Today we get warmer ahead of our next storm system. We can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s. It will be a bit more breezy with wind gusts up to 25-30mph out of the south.

Thursday looks to be even windier as our next storm system moves in. The area may see wind gusts as high as 40mph prior to our cold front’s arrival. This will increase rain chances for Thursday with the possibility of a few storms, some of which could be strong to severe.

After a warm middle of the week, we significantly cool down for Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s, if not even cooler! Friday does look to feel rather chilly, though, as our winds will be breezy out of the north and west paired with the cooler temperatures and lingering rain showers in the morning and mostly cloudy skies through the day.