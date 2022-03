Our winds will start to pick up from the south by this afternoon and last through Saturday.

Wind gusts could be as high as 40mph, or so. That will send temperatures back into the middle 70s, maybe upper 70s.

This will lead to an elevated fire danger for the area so burning is not advised.

Tonight stays mild with that strong southerly wind and cloudy skies. Expect temperatures to only dip into the middle 50s.