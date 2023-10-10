With mostly sunny skies today, and a return of a southerly wind, we’ll be able to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. These warm temperatures look to stick around for a few days as our winds increase out of the south. We’ll likely warm all the way up into the middle 80s for Wednesday with winds gusting to around 25-30mph.

Thursday looks to even more windy as our next storm system moves in. Winds could gust as high as 40mph prior to our cold front’s arrival, and will remain breezy even after it moves through.

As our next system arrives, that will increase rain chances for Thursday into Friday. There is a chance a few of the storms Thursday evening could be strong or even severe with everything lines up just right. The main threats as of right now would be large hail, but we’ll keep a close eye on it as the week progresses.

After a warm middle of the week, we significantly cool down for Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s, if not even cooler! Friday does look to be rather chilly, though, as our winds will be breezy out of the north and west paired with the cooler temperatures and lingering rain showers in the morning.

By the weekend, we clear out the clouds and rain, and end up with mostly sunny skies. The chilly air hangs around though, and highs will likely be in the lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday with a breezy northwesterly wind. Overnight lows dip into the lower 40s.