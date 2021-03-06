Windy and warm for Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Windy conditions Sunday

Warming up

Rain chances later next week

Winds will remain out of the south tonight at 10-15 mph holding temperatures on the milder side only dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunny skies are expected to remain for Sunday with temperatures warming up slightly into the lower 70s. Elevated fire concerns will also persist through the day as we keep an eye on dry and much breezier conditions. Winds will increase to 20-25 mph by the afternoon with gusts of up to 35 mph possible.

Looking ahead to the upcoming work week, temperatures will hover around the lower 70s through at least midweek with strong southerly breezes expected each day. Of course, that will help reinforce the warmer air.

We’ll stay dry for the start of the week before our next system moves moves in Wednesday, bringing our next best chance at seeing some rain, and even the possibility of some thunderstorms. We’ll cool down a bit behind that for Thursday and Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

