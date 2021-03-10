Windy and warm this afternoon, cold front and thunderstorms move through later

The wind increases even more through this morning, and we could have gusts between 40mph and 50mph ahead of our next system. That will allow us to make it to near 80° Wednesday afternoon.

As the front moves through late Wednesday evening, we’ll have a slight chance for a few showers right along it, and even the possibility of a couple isolated thunderstorms–mainly in the late evening hours. We’re not expecting a widespread severe weather threat, but there’s a slight chance one or two of the storms could produce quarter-sized hail.

Once the front moves through, temperatures cool off a bit heading into the second half of the week. Highs on Thursday will be near 60° as lows dip into the 30s.