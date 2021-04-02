Windy and warm through Easter Weekend

We’ll hold on to plenty of sunshine for Friday, and our highs will make it up to near 70°.

But to enjoy those temperatures, we’re going to have to put up with very windy conditions. Southerly winds will be gusting to around 35-45mph today, with the highest gusts in our northwestern counties.

Saturday actually looks to be the best day of the weekend as winds back off just a bit, around 10-15 mph, and highs in the mid 70s.

Very warm and rather breezy conditions return for Easter Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the afternoon high! Overnight lows through this time look very mild as well, in the upper 40s and low 50s.