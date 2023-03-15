*WIND ADVISORY* – Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, and Wabaunsee counties from 11:00am – 7:00pm this evening.

Highs will warm up even more today with sunny to partly cloudy weather. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s with winds sustained around 20-30mph and gusts around 40-45 mph before our next chance for precipitation arrives on Thursday.

Right now it looks like we may be in for mostly rain once again with showers and even a couple rumbles of thunder likely for Thursday. However, the cold front is looking to pass through by much of the area by the afternoon and there is a chance that the cold air will rush in quickly enough that a brief wintry mix is possible on the back side of the storm system before it exits Thursday night.

Temperatures early Thursday may reach into the mid to upper 50s before the front arrives. Behind the cold front, our temperatures will plummet down into the 20s with single digit wind chills likely early Friday.

We’ll be much colder behind this system for the weekend with highs only in the 30s for Friday and Saturday along with strong wind gusts and single-digits wind chills. By Sunday and Monday, though, the temperatures begin to swing in the other direction with returning southerly winds. Highs to end the weekend should be in the middle 40s, and next week may begin in the middle 50s.