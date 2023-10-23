After a few isolated showers and storms this morning, clouds begin to clear through the rest of the day, and we’ll end up with some sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures climb quickly today thanks to our southerly wind. Highs to the start the week will be in the mid to upper 80s with winds gusts to around 30-35 mph.

The good news is this heat is short-lived. Our next storm system moves in, giving us windy days and several rain chances for most of the work week. Winds will gust to 30-35 mph all the way through Thursday. With this system, we see rain chances Tuesday, Wednesday and lingering into early Thursday before our cold front finally moves through.

Our temperatures steadily drop during week thanks to the clouds and rain, and eventually a stronger cold front moves in giving us temperatures in the 60s by the end of the work week. Friday serves as a very short break from rain chances before our next storm system moves in by Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday feature pretty decent chances for rain already, even though we’re several days away. We’ll have to monitor temperatures, too, because this system brings a bigger push of colder air along with it.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.