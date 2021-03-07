Windy and warm today with above average temperatures expected

What We’re Tracking:

Windy conditions

Above average temperatures

Rain chances later next week

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s. We will also see windy conditions from the south helping to usher in the warmer air. Wind speeds of 15 – 25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph will be possible this afternoon.

High fire danger remains a concern across the region today with red flag warnings in place. Breezy conditions are expected to persist through the beginning of the work week as well. Temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will remain in the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around.

We’ll stay dry for the start of the week before our next system moves moves in Wednesday, bringing our next best chance at seeing some rain, and even the possibility of some thunderstorms. Temperatures cool off a bit heading into the second half of the week but our upper air patterns will continue to support rain chances through Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

