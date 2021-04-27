Windy and warm today with storm chances later tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Mild and quite breezy start

Another very warm day Tuesday

Rain, a few storms midweek

A noticeable amount of humidity has made a return to the area giving it more of a feel of early summer. We’ll start off the morning mild and windy with temperatures in the middle 60s and winds out of the south at 15-25 mph.

For Today, cloud cover will spread over the region gradually throughout the day and warmth stays in place with highs soaring into the middle 80s yet again. Strong southerly winds at 15-25mph will add to the feel of early summer weather along with the slight humidity in place.

Most of the approaching storm system’s energy will pass to our south Tuesday into Wednesday. With that being said, shower and thunderstorm potential will still remain but it appears rain chances will be a bit more likely later into Wednesday or Wednesday night.

After that system passes by, we clear out with mostly sunny weather Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures for the second half of the week will be quite nice as we slowly climb through the 70s and possibly back to the lower 80s by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

