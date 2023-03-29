What We’re Tracking

Getting warmer and more windy

Showers and storms possible Thursday/Friday

Strong cold front moves through Friday

Tonight, mostly clear skies will remain with overnight lows in the lower 40s. A light southerly breeze will help us remain fairly mild as we keep an eye on our next storm system approaching.

Things will turn quite windy for Thursday and Friday with wind gusts around 40-50 mph possible out of the south. That will allow our temperatures to surge into the middle 70s for the end of the week. This will also lead to elevated fire concerns with relative humidity values at roughly 30 – 40%.

A strong cold front will be making it’s way through by late Friday, and could spark off some thunderstorms ahead of it Thursday night and into Friday. Temperatures will drop nearly 30-40° behind the front into the mid 30s Friday night.

Temperatures rebound pretty quickly over the weekend, though, with highs on Saturday in the upper 50s. And with more sunshine on the way and a returning southwesterly wind, we’ll warm into the mid 70s already by Sunday and Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller