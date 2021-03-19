Windy and warmer weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Warmer weekend ahead

Breezy winds return

More rain chances early next week

Overnight, clear skies continue and winds begin to shift to the south. We’ve got another chilly night with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s.

We get a chance to dry things out, even more, through the weekend as our winds increase. We could see gusts between 20-30mph on Saturday and between 30-35 mph on Sunday. But, with the winds out of the south, that will send our highs in to the lower to middle 60s and overnight lows will be in the 40s.

As we head toward Sunday, cloud cover will increase ahead of our next storm system, but we stay dry through the weekend. Sunday also looks to be slightly warmer thanks to the winds with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, there does look to be another chance for more rain showers and potential thunderstorms. The most likely day for that will be on Monday, perhaps lingering into part of Tuesday, as well. We’ll keep an eye on it as we get closer, but it does look like a pretty good bet to see widespread rain over the entire area, once again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com