Windy but very warm weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Calm & clear tonight

Windy again and much warmer this weekend

Rain and possible thunder Sunday night into Monday

Tonight will be fairly calm with light breezes and temperatures falling into the lower 40s and upper 30s. Clear skies will continue.

The weekend will be very spring-like as we look at a partly cloudy sky Saturday and plenty of Sunshine Sunday, highs of 65-70 and a gusty south wind sustained at 20-25 mph. Outdoor burning will be strongly discouraged as another Fire Weather Warning is issued for the entire viewing area Saturday and will most likely be issued Sunday.

Clouds gradually increase Sunday afternoon/evening and wind will remain high. There may be showers late Sunday, but much of that holds off until early evening. Steady rain is likely Sunday night and Monday with possible rumbles of thunder Throughout the early morning hours Monday.

Scattered showers continue through the lunch hour Monday before moving out during the afternoon from west to east. Because of the rain, temperatures for Monday will be slightly cooler compared to the weekend as we only make it up into the upper 50s to near 60°.

Tuesday looks fairly quiet with around average temperatures but more rain may impact the area from time to time Wednesday and Thursday before sunshine returns to wrap up Spring Break.

Don’t forget about the change to Daylight Saving Time this Sunday. Set clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night. Sunrise will be later Sunday morning, and it won’t get dark Sunday evening until 8pm for the rest of March.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





