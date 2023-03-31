Our winds remain strong with gusts around 45mph possible through the night and even into the first part of the day tomorrow. Temperatures tonight get much colder, as well. We’ll drop back into the mid 30s before daybreak tomorrow.

Afternoon highs will be cooler on Saturday, struggling out of the upper 50s. Winds will slowly relax a bit through the day. The ‘cooler’ air is short lived, though, with more sunshine on the way and a returning southwesterly wind, we’ll warm into the mid 70s already by Sunday.

There’s another strong storm system that we’re keeping an eye on for early next week that’s looking very similar to the one we just saw that brought all this wind. Highs Tuesday will surge into the low 80s with a strong south wind, and behind the front, we’ll fall into the 30s that night. Most of the rain and storms, again, appear to be just to our east.

After that, we remain on the cooler side for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 50s and low 60s through Friday.