Our winds increase a bit more today with wind gusts as high as 45mph possible. That will make it feel very chilly at times as highs struggle to make it out of the 40s and into the lower 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase through the day, and it’s not out of the question to see isolated showers this evening, and maybe a few flurries early tomorrow morning as our temperatures fall into the 30s overnight.

Friday still looks on the colder side with temperatures in the low 50s, but the winds should begin to taper off at this point.

Wind gusts on Friday will be between 25-30mph. If you’ve been tempted to plant some things in your garden, you may want to hold off a bit longer as a hard freeze is likely overnight Friday with lows in the 20s as winds relax.