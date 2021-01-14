Windy conditions expected along with a snow chance by tomorrow

Winds will be sustained around 20-30 mph through today with gusts between 35-45 mph.

Highs will only be in the middle to 40s, and with the winds around, wind chills will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Wind chills will be teens and 20s all day Friday as our air temperatures only make it into the middle 30s.

We could see some wrap around moisture in the colder air on Friday, giving us a chance to see some snow showers through the early afternoon. We’re not expecting too much in the way of accumulation, but a dusting to an inch (maybe a couple locally higher amounts NE) is possible.