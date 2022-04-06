We’ll have some sunshine to start the day, but more clouds work their way in later. Highs will be a bit cooler today, in the upper 50s to low 60s.

While the breeze won’t be too strong in the morning, it will really pick up in the afternoon hours. Wind gusts between 30 and 40mph will be possible today, and will continue through, at least, tomorrow.

Tonight, with the stronger breezes and temperatures dropping into the 30s, it’ll feel much colder at times with wind chills in the 20s.

By Thursday it will feel even colder as our winds increase a bit more along with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.