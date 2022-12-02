**RED FLAG WARNING** – Noon to 6:00pm Friday – Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, and Washington counties

**WIND ADVISORY** – 9:00am to midnight Friday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

**WIND ADVISORY** – 5:00pm to midnight Friday – Clay, Cloudy, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington counties.

A very strong south wind will bring in even warmer air to the area on Friday. With south winds 20-30mh, and gusts upwards of 50mph, we should be able to reach into the upper 60s by Friday afternoon.

Another shot of colder air comes in during the evening hours on Friday and lingers into Saturday with the passage of a cold front Friday evening. Temperatures will drop off sharply behind this front – a good 40° drop – landing in the 20s by early Saturday. Once again, this system looks to pass by with little to no precipitation associated with it.

High temperatures on Saturday will be chilly as we struggle to make it out of the 30s, but our winds will have relaxed by that point. At least we won’t have to deal with wind chills on top of the chilly temperatures!