Overall, today looks to be even windier as our next storm system moves in. The area may see wind gusts as high as 40mph prior to our cold front’s arrival.

This will increase rain chances for Thursday with the possibility of a few storms, some of which could be strong to severe during the evening hours, especially north of I-70.

We significantly cool down for Friday with temperatures in the upper 50s. Friday does look to feel even cooler, though, as our winds will be strong out of the north and west paired with the cooler temperatures and lingering rain showers in the morning and mostly cloudy skies through the day.

By the weekend, we clear out the clouds and rain, and end up with mostly sunny skies by Sunday. Unfortunately, clouds may hang around and obscure the eclipse viewing early Saturday before clearing later in the day. The chilly air hangs around though, and highs will likely be in the lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday with a breezy northwesterly wind. Overnight lows dip into the lower 40s.