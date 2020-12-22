Windy conditions this evening with falling temperatures for Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Windy evening ahead

Falling temperatures Wednesday

Single-digit wind chills

Winds will continue to increase throughout the evening sustained at 25-30 mph from the south and wind gusts up to 45 mph as our next cold front approaches. The front could bring in a slight chance for an isolated shower or maybe even a few flurries early on. Expect temperatures to be in the 40s and 50s around midnight and continue to fall through daybreak.

Our winds will continue to increase behind it, too with northwesterly gusts upwards of 40 mph making for a bitterly cold feel to the air, especially late in the afternoon and overnight. By sunrise temperatures will be in the 40s and by Wednesday afternoon expect 20s and 30s with wind chills in the teens.

The blustery winds will keep funneling the cold air in, so by the time we wake up Thursday morning, we’ll be in the teens for actual air temperatures. Tack on those northerly winds and it could feel like single digits for wind chill values in the morning. The winds don’t look to really let up and tat will give us a pretty cold Christmas Eve. Highs will only make it into the upper 20s and low 30s, and by the time Santa makes his arrival.

Good news heading into Christmas Day as winds look to finally back off by the time you’re opening presents. Overall for Friday expect lots of sunshine and highs more seasonable in the lower to mid 40s.

Heading into the weekend following the holiday temperatures start to climb back above average in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez