What We’re Tracking:

Warm and windy this evening

Continued windy tomorrow

Storm chances Saturday

Winds will continue to gust out of the south through the remainder of today and tonight at 40 to 50 mph. Isolated gust of nearly 60 mph have recently been reported as well. These strong southerly winds may be a bit of a nuisance but they will help keep us very warm tonight. Overnight lows will take us into the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

With windy conditions continuing for the start of the weekend, we should manage to warm up into the mid-upper 70s on Saturday. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph can once again be expected with mostly cloudy skies.

Another chance for showers and storms moves through Saturday as a cold front arrives. There could be some gusty winds and large hail in a possible line of storms overnight Saturday. After this, though, our weather pattern quiets down. Temperatures become a lot more seasonal for the first half of next week, and our winds relax, too.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush