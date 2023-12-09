What We’re Tracking

Windy today

Cooler through the weekend

Dry and seasonal for next week

Today cooler air finally settles in after a cold moved in yesterday morning. Highs climb to the middle to upper 40s. We will start off with a mostly sunny sky before cloud cover increases and we see partly cloudy conditions.

Our breeze picks back up again today so prepare for another windy day. Winds will be out of the northwest from 15-30 mph and gusting to possibly 35-40 mph. On Sunday, the wind settles down a little bit starting off westerly before eventually before southerly. Highs to wrap up the weekend reach the middle 40s.

We’ll keep the cooler air around through the start of next week, but it should be pretty seasonal with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s in the afternoons and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Conditions remain mostly dry through the week, too, until our next system potentially arrives late in the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard