A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for Clay, Cloudy, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Morris, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington counties for Sunday from 1:00pm to 8:00pm.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area from 10:00am until 7:00pm.

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for Marshall, Republic, and Washington counties from 4:00am to 7:00am tomorrow morning.

It’ll feel pretty cold through the morning hours today with wind chills in the 30s through about lunchtime. We’ll have sunshine, though, so highs should make it into the lower 60s. Our winds will be the big story for today with gusts out of the northwest around 45mph. Fire danger is very high because of this and low humidity.

Winds will finally relax as we head into the overnight period, and with clear skies, that’ll make for a cold night ahead. Temperatures drop back into the middle 30s, and there is a chance we could dip below freezing in our far northwestern counties. Patchy frost could be possible through the entire area, though, so you may want to consider protecting any vulnerable plants that you may have outside already.

Temperatures rebound to near 70° for Monday, and with a much lighter wind, it’ll be a beautiful start to the week! Don’t get too used to it, breezy conditions return as soon as the middle of the week along with our next chance for a few showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday, with the best chance for rain looking to arrive late week.