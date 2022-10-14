A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of northeast Kansas until 7:00 PM this evening.

Fire danger will be a concern again today, with drier air settling in paired with gusty winds and dry grasses. Avoid outdoor burning, and pay attention to any local burn bans.

We’ll have increasing clouds through this afternoon as highs make it up into the middles 70s thanks to a breezy WSW wind. We could see wind gusts around 30-35mph again this afternoon.

Overnight, the wind will back off briefly and then switch directions as a cold front moves through. It may be breezy initially behind the front, but overall, our winds should become fairly light by Saturday morning.

Highs for the weekend appear to be near 70° with partly cloudy skies Saturday, and mainly sunny conditions for Sunday.