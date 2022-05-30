WIND ADVISORY – for the entire area until 11am.

A few isolated showers and storms are moving through this morning, but that will give way to mostly sunny skies later. Windy conditions continue today ahead of our next cold front. Wind gusts could be as high as 40-50mph. It’ll be hot and humid yet again with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and heat index values even warmer.

The majority of the day should stay dry. However, models have been continuously picking up on a chance for isolated storms to enter our viewing area by the evening and on into Monday night. There is a chance for a few storms to become severe. Once the sun goes down, any storms that have remained isolated could move into a line that moves south through the area.