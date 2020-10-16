Windy night ahead as we warm up into the 70s for Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy tonight

Warmer and windy tomorrow

Cloudy and cool Sunday

Winds start to pick up out of the south and west tonight. Don’t be surprised if you hear the wind blowing against your house as they stay sustained at 25-30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Because of the stronger southerly winds, temperatures tonight won’t get nearly as chilly dropping into the mid 40s.

These stronger breezes will stick around for most of Saturday and that will make for a warmer afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35-40 mph during the day ahead of our next front, and that sends our temperatures into the mid-upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

The front slides in on Sunday morning with much cooler air returning. Lows for Saturday into Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s… and highs for the afternoon look to be in the low-mid 50s. We’re not going to see much of a warm up at all Sunday as we see increased cloud cover and breezy northerly winds stick around throughout the daytime.

An isolated shower is possible late Sunday or early Monday, but shouldn’t be too much from that as chances look very slim.

Looking ahead into the next work week, highs will remain on the cooler side for the first few days before warming up into the mid 60s by Wednesday along with a slight chance for rain.

Overall, the few slight rain chances ahead don’t look too promising as we still desperately need accumulating rain and we just don’t seem to get any anytime soon.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

