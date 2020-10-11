Windy night ahead with a slight chance for thunderstorms

What We’re Tracking:

Slight chance for rain tonight

Breezy and cooler Monday

Warming up through Wednesday

We’re watching a cold front that will move into the area late tonight and will lead to even stronger winds both ahead of and behind the front. Wind speeds from 25-35 mph can be expected through the overnight and the early hours of tomorrow morning. Keep an eye on strong wind gusts of up to 40-45 mph as well with the passage of the cold front.

For the rain chances, nothing looks too promising at this point as models have been back and forth with how much of the area would see rain. Right now the rain chances appear to be limited to areas North of I-70 who may have the best shot. However, due to the inconsistency in models a higher rain chance, and even a quick thunderstorm or two, cannot be entirely ruled out for the area. If severe weather were to develop, expect hail and gusty winds to move through for our northern counties tonight.

After the cold front makes it’s way through, temperatures will cool down to more seasonable levels. Monday will stay in the low 70s while we gradually warm up through Wednesday where we could see upper 70s and low 80s.

Another cold front is expected to move through Wednesday night into Thursday dropping our temperatures yet again, this time into the 60s as we close out the upcoming work week.

After tonight, rain chances look very limited over the next week.