Windy, rainy, and chilly day ahead

*WIND ADVISORY- in effect until 7pm for the entire area*

Winds continue to pick up this morning out of the north, and could gust as high as 35-45 mph at times. Temperatures remain chilly, too, with highs only expected in the low to middle 50s. That, alone, makes for a rather unpleasant day, but we’ll likely be dealing with lingering rain showers in the eastern half of the area, too.

Eventually, tonight showers come to an end and clouds begin to clear out. Overnight lows are expected in the lower 40s as winds continue to be blustery with gusts around 30-35 mph. Some folks could start the morning out with wind chills in the upper 20s.

We gradually continue clearing out tomorrow, and temperatures warm back to the upper 50s with a slight warm-up Saturday, into the middle 60s before yet another cold front moves in. After that front, Halloween looks very typical for this time of year. It’ll feature a dry forecast, with some clouds moving in late, for trick-or-treaters with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and evening temperatures in the upper 40s!