Windy start to the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

A few showers this morning

Becoming windy through the day – Wind Advisory 10:00 am-8:00 pm

Rain chances return late Monday

This morning is starting off pretty dreary with fog and drizzle in most locations. We’ll continue to see this for the next few hours, and we may see a few showers move through around sunrise. After that, our winds will start to really pick up out of the south. That’ll clear any fog out, giving us some sunshine through most of the day. We can expect gusts upwards of 35-45 mph today.

Highs will still be mild in the middle 60s east and 50s north and west, but we should dry out a bit more on Sunday with less wind and highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Our next chance for widespread rain showers will come into play Monday night into Tuesday, but before that, we can expect a pretty nice start to the week! Monday’s highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



