Windy this evening with cooler temperatures expected for Sunday

Very windy this evening

Cooler temperatures Sunday

Slowly warming back up

Winds will continue throughout the evening as a cold front pushes through the area. A Wind Advisory is in place for the entire viewing area until 11 p.m. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s tonight as skies start to clear out..

There is a chance that this front brings in rain for portions of the viewing area. Mainly areas north of I-70 could see an isolated shower later this evening but most of the area will stay dry.

Even though we don’t see a whole lot of activity from this boundary, we will see the cooler temperatures come into play for Sunday as we struggle to climb out of the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine will be in abundance as we close out the weekend while also holding on the the breezy conditions.

The cooler temperatures really don’t last all that long as we start to warm things back up heading the upcoming work week with above average temperatures. Expect lower 60s for Monday and Tuesday before upper 60s to lower 70s return my late to midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

