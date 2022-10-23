What We’re Tracking:

Windy through tonight

Heavy rain Monday

Cooler next week

Windy conditions with gusts at, or even over, 50 mph will continue through the late evening tonight. This is all due to a strong cold front approaching from the west. This front will be the focus for thunderstorm development this evening and heavy rain for Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center is keeping an eye on a slight chance for severe storms as the front approaches tonight. Conditions do not look overly favorable for severe weather in our viewing area, nonetheless, the chance is still there. Storms that can develop will mainly pose a risk for severe wind gusts and small hail.

Heading into Monday, it appears that our high temperature for the day will likely happen just after midnight. The means that temperatures will fall throughout the entire day and it will only feel like the 50s or 60s for northeast Kansas – even though the high may say lower 70s.

It is looking most favorable for the heaviest rain with the system to be over the eastern and southeastern portion of the viewing area with less rain to the northwest. Rain looks to become more widespread by midmorning and into the afternoon.

There is a chance we hear some thunder and see some lightning with pockets of heavier rainfall at times as well. Rainfall looks to continue through about dinnertime with models hinting at a quick second round of lighter rain in the very early morning hours of Tuesday.

Behind this system, temperatures look to drop back closer to average for this time of the year. We’ll see lower 60s through the middle part of the week before another system arrives and tries to cool us back down.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush