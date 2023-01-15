What We’re Tracking:

Mild and breezy Monday

Rain/snow chance midweek

Cooling down by the weekend

A nearby storm system is pushing through the region, bringing isolated rain chances this evening but overall not much is expected for precipitation. Tonight, breezy and windy conditions will continue to move across northeast Kansas with gusts of 45+ mph possible. Temperatures will stay warm through sunrise – middle 50s.

Most of Monday and even Tuesday will remain dry as we take a slight dip in temperatures in the upper 40s and middle 50s. Cloud cover may be stubborn as well with another midweek rain/snow chance.

Our next storm system is set to arrive by Wednesday, and potentially a follow up system by the weekend. For midweek, the track appears to be placing much of the I-70 corridor and our southern counties with rain; our northern counties have a better chance to see snowfall.

Some models are giving us a chance of accumulating snowfall by Thursday morning but we’ll have to wait until we get just a bit closer for more details. Highs for the second half of the week will be much cooler with 30s and 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller