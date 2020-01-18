Windy today, colder air settles in

What We’re Tracking:

Colder and windy today

Very cold Sunday into Monday

Rain/snow chance moves in midweek

Colder air settles in this morning thanks to a cold front and a breezy northwesterly wind. It’ll be running about 20-25 mph this morning with gusts as high as 30-40 mph. With afternoon temperatures only reaching the middle 30s, wind chill values will struggle to make it out of the teens. At least we’ll have some sunshine, though!

CHIEFS SUNDAY:

Kansas City area looks to stay dry with mostly sunny skies throughout the day which is good. The biggest concern is going to be the cold air that settles in and stays in the area through Sunday and Monday. Prepare for wind chill values in the single digits in the morning. Highs will only be in the 20s for the afternoon, so be sure to bundle up especially if you plan on tailgating as well.

As far as northeast Kansas goes, conditions should be pretty similar with that cold air but wind chill values will be slightly better. We should be precipitation free until slightly warmer temperatures hit around midweek. There could be a few rain showers or spotty mix Tuesday night into Wednesday with a better chance for rain and snow shower during the day Wednesday. That transitions to all rain by Thursday, before finishing up with lingering snow showers early Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor