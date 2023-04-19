Our breezy south wind continues to pull in more moisture today, and we’ll likely see areas of clouds hanging around off and on. Highs should be able to make it into the lower 80s if we can manage a bit more sunshine, but if the clouds are more stubborn, we may see highs remain in the 70s.

The daytime should remain dry as the best chance for rain this week appears to arrive late this evening into early Thursday. Some storms tonight could be strong to severe with large hail being the main threat along with damaging wind gusts. A tornado or two can’t be ruled out, but the chance for that remains low.

Cooler air builds back in for Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will struggle to reach into the 60s on Friday, and we’ll be even cooler by Saturday with highs stuck in the 50s. Winds will also remain breezy, but out of the north and west, making it feel colder at times, especially early Saturday morning. Low temperatures by Saturday and Sunday morning may dip into the lower to middle 30s, as well.