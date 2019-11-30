Windy tonight before colder air returns

Tracking very windy conditions tonight with colder air on the way for Sunday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Cloud and Republic county from 12 PM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties from 12 PM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, and Shawnee counties from 6 PM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday.

What We’re Tracking:

Very windy tonight

Much colder for tomorrow – still windy

Dry stretch of weather

Winds will be very gusty at times throughout the evening and overnight hours. Area-wide, we could see gusts between 40-50 mph, and Cloud and Republic counties could even see gusts as high as 60 mph. These strong winds will stay with us into Sunday morning and a majority of the daytime Sunday as well. Temperatures will drop down into the lower 30s tonight.

A front will move through early Sunday which will bring in some colder air. Winds will still be breezy, but out of the north and west this time therefore a colder breeze than the previous day. Temperatures will have a hard time making it into the lower 40s Sunday afternoon and most spots might not even make it out of the upper 30s. Combine the cold temperatures with the gusty winds and it could feel like the teens to start the day and 20s for the afternoon wind chill values.

Looking ahead, the good news is that at least we’ll have dry weather for all those traveling back home after the holiday weekend and pleasant weather for the first week of December!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



