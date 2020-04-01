Windy, warm for Thursday before sharply colder air arrives

What We’re Tracking:

Mild, cloudy and breezy night

Possible showers and a few storms late Thursday into Friday

Sharply colder Friday and Friday night

Mostly cloudy weather returns overnight with temperatures only falling back into the lower 50s. South wind will continue to remain gusty at 15-25mph through the night. Despite the clouds moving back in, most areas will stay dry tonight.

Early on Thursday, a few showers may quickly move through then clearing out to partly cloudy sky. Windy and warm weather through Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 70s once again. However, some big changes move in early on Friday. Ahead of a cold front, a few showers or storms may form Thursday night, but once the cold front slides through early Friday morning the wind will shift to the northwest.

Friday’s wind from the northwest at 15-25mph will make a chilly day feel even colder. Highs may *officially* be reached at midnight before the colder air arrives, but during the day on Friday we’ll see temperatures in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s. A few light rain showers may even try to mix with a few wet snowflakes up north. As we clear out for Saturday morning, temperatures could fall below freezing before warming back up over the weekend into early next week.

