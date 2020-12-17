Windy & warm Friday before cooler air returns

What We’re Tracking:

Some clouds and breezy tomorrow

Slightly cooler Saturday

Dry forecast continues

Clouds will filter right back in tonight ahead of our next cold front. Temperature will drop to around freezing in the lower 30s and upper 20s.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the daytime Friday as afternoon highs manage to yet again make it into the lower 50s. Breezy conditions look to be an issue as we close out the work week with sustained winds out of the south at 25-30 mph and wind gusts up to 45 mph at times.

Eventually a cold front moves through across the area late Friday evening which will help the winds relax a bit and become northerly. There is a *very slight chance a brief rain/snow shower could roll in but chances don’t look promising as chances look better just to our south.

Saturday will start off cool in the middle to upper 20s and the afternoon will be rather chilly as well although around average in the lower 40s with lots of sunshine.

We’ll close out the weekend on a warm note in the lower 50s whilst staying dry. Looking ahead into next week, Monday will start off even warmer with highs near 60° before even cooler air returns by Wednesday. Dry conditions stick around through the holiday.

Christmas Sneak Peek Forecast: The chances of a white Christmas look almost non-existent this year which is unfortunate for snow lovers. It also doesn’t look to be a warm holiday either. A cold front looks to push through the area again early Wednesday that could bring in some of the coldest air of the season….perhaps single-digit temperatures. It’s still a week away and a bit too early to pinpoint numbers but expect a rather chilly Christmas even and Christmas day!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

