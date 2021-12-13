Windy, warm weather through midweek

What We’re Tracking:

Well-above-average weather

Very windy conditions Wednesday

Cooling down late week

Mostly clear and cool tonight with temperatures settling into the lower 40s. Most of the night will be generally clear, but a few clouds will be spreading into the southern areas by morning. South breezes at 5-10mph overnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday are starting to shape up as potentially record breaking days, especially Wednesday. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 60s on Tuesday and middle to upper 70s on Wednesday. Records could be broken by as much as five or six degrees.

Another thing that should be closely watched is high fire danger and strong winds for Wednesday. Models have been consistently showing sustained winds near 25-40 mph and wind gusts close to 60 mph. These high winds, and a dry air mass moving through, will lead to elevated fire danger throughout the day.

And – if record breaking temperatures and wind gusts near 60 mph weren’t enough for you – there’s also a slightly more limited threat for strong thunderstorms by late Wednesday. More details will emerge as we get closer.

We’ll follow all of that up with a strong cold front sweeping through late Wednesday evening. You can expect much cooler temperatures by Thursday and Friday as we fall back down into the 50s and even 40s. Another stronger front slides through and brings chilly weather by Saturday with highs in the 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller