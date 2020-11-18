Windy weather continues through the night

What We’re Tracking:

Windy tonight

Breezy conditions continue through Thursday

Rain likely by Saturday

The wind will try to relax slightly for a couple hours early in the night, but the overall trend is for a windy night ahead of us. Those strong winds will be in the 20-35mph range with gusts still hitting 40-50mph tonight. That will keep overnight low temperatures in the middle 50s.

The breezy conditions will continue through Thursday, but not quite as windy. By Thursday afternoon and evening, the wind will relax for a much calmer end of the week. The silver lining of the southerly wind will be that we’ll be able to make it into the lower to middle 70s through this time.

There is a storm system on its way for the weekend that is currently over the Pacific Ocean. That should produce a good chance for showers mainly Saturday, Saturday night and continuing into early Sunday. Ahead of the system, we could see a few showers on Friday, but by far the bulk of the rain will be heading our way for late Saturday. Behind this system, much cooler air will move in with highs on Sunday in the upper 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

