What We’re Tracking:

Warm and windy weekend

Rain chance by Monday

Cooler next week

The wind will be increasing through the weekend. Lots of sunshine Saturday with south wind around 15-25mph with gusts peaking out between 30-35mph. That will send highs into the middle 80s. The wind sticks around overnight and by Sunday, it’ll be downright windy with sustained winds around 20-30mph and gusts over 40mph. Temperatures get even higher as we end up in the middle to upper 80s.

The stronger wind will happen as our next system finally approaches. A cold front looks to move through sometime Monday bringing with it a chance for some showers and storms late Sunday night and into Monday. It is looking most favorable for the heaviest rain with the system to be over the eastern and southeastern portion of the viewing area with less rain to the northwest. This will primarily fall on Monday.

Behind this system, temperatures look to drop back closer to average for this time of the year. Monday’s highs should be in the upper 60s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll only top out in the lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller