Windy weekend ahead

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Cloud and Republic county from 12 PM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties from 12 PM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, and Shawnee counties from 6 PM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday.

What We’re Tracking:

Warmer, but windy, today

Much colder for tomorrow – still windy

Dry stretch of weather

Clouds are on the way out this morning, and by lunchtime we’ll all be under sunny skies! Winds will be very gusty at times, though. Especially as we get later into the day. Area-wide, we could see gusts between 40-50 mph, and Cloud and Republic counties could even see gusts as high as 60 mph. Temperatures will be pretty mild, in the upper 50s. So, at least we don’t have to worry about wind chills today. That’ll be a different story for tomorrow.

A front will move through early Sunday bringing in some colder air. Winds will still be breezy, but out of the north and west this time. Temperatures will have a hard time making it into the lower 40s Sunday afternoon and most spots might not even make it out of the upper 30s. Cold temperatures and gusty winds could make it feel like the teens to start the day and 20s for the afternoon wind chill values.

Looking ahead, the good news is that at least we’ll have dry weather for all those traveling back home after the holiday weekend and pleasant weather for the first week of December!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



