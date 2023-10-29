What We’re Tracking

Cold again Sunday

Wintry mix likely early

Colder air sticks around through Halloween

We are starting off this morning with a break in precipitation. The round of rain we saw yesterday has now moved out of the area. This break is only temporary. Our secondary round of precipitation moves in the early morning. With temperatures in the lower 30s, we have a chance for wintry mix. Most places in the viewing area could see sleet and a few snow showers.

After Sunday, we get a chance to dry out, but the colder air sticks around. Even though it’s several days away, it’s looking like a pretty good bet that Halloween will be on the colder side this year. Make sure trick-or-treaters have lots of layers in their costumes! Highs on Tuesday will likely be in the mid 40s with evening temperatures dipping into the 30s.

The good news is Fall-like temperatures are back on the way. As we inch closer to the later parts of the work week, temperatures climb back up into the middle 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Bear with these next couple days and enjoy the end of the week!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard