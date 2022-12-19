What We’re Tracking:

Colder by Tuesday

Snow likely Thursday

Dangerously cold wind chills

Colder air starts to move in for the middle of the week. Overnight lows in the upper 10s tonight with a mostly cloudy sky as north breezes return. By Tuesday afternoon highs may struggle to make it into the lower 20s with wind chill values starting to feel like single digits. We should see a little bit of sunshine for Tuesday before clouds build back in heading into Wednesday.

We then turn our attention to what is shaping up to be a higher impact storm system late Wednesday night and into Thursday. Not only will temperatures plummet again, but models are starting to hint at a few inches of accumulating snow. With the blowing of snow also a distinct likelihood, we could end up with near blizzard conditions at times early Thursday.

Perhaps even more concerning at this time is the arrival of dangerously cold wind chills. The Arctic air mass that is set to intrude our viewing area by Wednesday evening, will also bring wind gusts of 40+ mph. That means that wind chills could drop into the -20s and -30s by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller