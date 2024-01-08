Our winter storm begins to move in this morning. Temperatures should initially support a rain/snow mix for much of the area before it changes over to all snow through Monday morning. Amounts will range from 1-3″ south to as much as 6-10″ for our northern counties, with even higher totals possible the closer you get to the KS/NE border. With rain mixing in at times, the amount of snow will vary greatly depending on when the heaviest bands move through. This will most likely lead to a sharp drop off from a lot of snow north, to only minor accumulations south.

Cold wind rushes through on the back side of this storm for Tuesday, and as snow lingers Tuesday morning, we’ll likely see blowing and drifting of that snow. Visibilities will most likely be very poor at times. Winds may gust as high as 40-45 mph with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. That will send wind chills down into the teens and single digits through the day Tuesday.

We get a bit of a break between systems for Wednesday and Thursday before the colder air, and maybe even another chance at snow arrives by Friday. Highs for the middle of the week look to rebound into the middle 30s with overnight lows in the teens with snow likely still on the ground.

We are definitely trending into a colder and more active weather pattern overall. Our next chance for snow looks to arrive Thursday and into Friday with a big push of Arctic air to go along with it. Still too early for snowfall totals with this one, but you can expect temperatures to fall into the teens for highs on Friday, and through the weekend. Overnight lows will drop to near 0°, and with wind gusts through the weekend around 30mph, we’re looking at subzero wind chills by several degrees.