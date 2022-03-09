***WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN HALF OF THE AREA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY***

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN HALF OF THE AREA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THRUSDAY***

Our next storm system is set to move in tonight and into Thursday, bringing in much colder air behind it for Friday and Saturday.

The highest snowfall totals look to be north of I-70, but the entire area should see accumulating snowfall with this system.

The snow will start up and be heaviest late Wednesday night through midday Thursday. Then a second wave of snow could move through the southeastern counties by Thursday evening.

All together, about 4-8″ of snow is expect for the northern two rows of counties with 3-6″ expected for areas about 30 miles either side of I-70. Lower amounts to the south where 2-4″ is expected.

Prepare for potentially hazardous travel through the daytime Thursday, and maybe into Friday morning.