What We’re Tracking:

Cooler air moves in tonight

Winter storm hits on Wednesday

Several cold days likely

Areas of snow will develop tonight with gusty northeast wind at 10-20mph. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 10s as the snow begins to accumulate through the night.

The snow will linger through the first half of the day Wednesday, followed by a lull in the snow in the afternoon hours. There may be a second wave for the southeastern counties late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Behind the snow, temperatures are likely to plummet by Wednesday and continue dropping through the rest of the week. Thursday morning air temperatures will drop into the single digits and winds will be fairly brisk from the north forcing it to feel well below zero.

Friday morning may be even colder as we could see air temperatures around zero. We should warm up above freezing by Saturday afternoon as we start to try and melt the snow away, once most of the snow melts, we should start to warm up even more into the 40s by early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller