What We’re Tracking:

Cool, partly cloudy weather for Wednesday

Snow likely late Wednesday night through Thursday

Cold for several days, then warmer by the end of the weekend

***WINTER STORM WATCH FOR NORTHERN HALF OF THE AREA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY***

Tonight, the clouds will gradually clear toward daybreak before increasing again late Wednesday. Overnight lows will dip into the middle 20s. With a fair amount of sunshine to start the day on Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 40s once again before clouds build late in the day.

Our next storm system is set to move in by Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing in much colder air behind it for Friday and Saturday. The most likely area for the next round of snow to be most impactful will be over the central and northern counties, as well as into Nebraska. While snow will be possible farther south, the amounts should tend to be lower to the south.

The snow will start up and be heaviest late Wednesday night through midday Thursday. Then a second wave of lighter snow could move through the southern counties by Thursday evening. All together, about 4-8″ of snow is expect for the northern two rows of counties with 3-6″ expected for areas about 30 miles either side of I-70. Lower amounts to the south where less than 2″ is expected.

Once that system passes, colder air settles in and highs on Friday will struggle to make it into the 30s, and we could be waking up in the single digits Saturday morning before we warm up quickly by Sunday into the upper 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller