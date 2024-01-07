What We’re Tracking

Some sunshine for Sunday

Winter storm for the area on Monday

Much colder weather ahead

The sky will clear out for much of the area for Sunday, allowing a decent amount of sunshine as temperatures climb into the lower 40s. Wind will start to pick up to 10-15mph from the southeast by later this afternoon. Clouds start to build back in by the end of the day, as well.

The storm spreads in by Monday morning. Temperatures should initially support a rain/snow mix briefly for parts of the area before it changes over to all snow Monday morning. Amounts will range from 3-6″ south to as much as 6-10″ for our northern counties. We’ll continue to fine tune these totals as the storm gets closer today, so keep checking back in for updates.

The middle of the week dries out after cold wind rushes through on the back side of this storm for Tuesday. We get a bit of a break between systems for Wednesday and Thursday before the colder air, and maybe even another chance at snow arrives by Friday.

We are definitely trending into a colder and more active weather pattern overall. Wind chills will be commonly below zero by the weekend with the expectation that we still have snow on the ground.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller