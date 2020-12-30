Winter storm on track to hit area on New Year’s Day

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny for New Year’s Eve

Snow and ice likely New Year’s Day

Chilly weather continues

With mostly clear skies and calm winds tonight, temperatures should be able to drop into the middle to upper teens. Tomorrow, we’ll start out with sunshine, but clouds will increase through the afternoon and evening ahead of our next system. We’ll make it to near 40° by the afternoon on New Year’s Eve.

*WINTER STORM WATCH* – Thursday 9:00PM – Friday 6:00PM – Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

A round of freezing rain or sleet will move in late Thursday night before becoming all snow by Friday morning. We could see some moderate to heavy snow at times, especially during the morning hours. The snow may last through much of the day. Because of that, we have the potential to see several inches of snow through portions of the area. There will likely be a sharp cut-off from the highest snow totals to nothing at all in our northwestern counties.

After that system passes by, we dry out for the weekend with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com